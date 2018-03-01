Chipotle shutters Tasty Made burger restaurant

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has closed its Tasty Made hamburger restaurant after it underperformed expectations, the burrito chain said on Thursday, less than two years after its launch.

“The economics were not what we wanted them to be,” spokesman Chris Arnold said of the closure of the restaurant in Lancaster, Ohio. It opened the restaurant in October, 2016.

Chipotle’s new Chief Executive Brian Niccol, the former Taco Bell CEO, starts his new job on March 5 and is tasked with turning around business at the burrito seller, which has struggled to fully recover from sales and reputation-battering food safety lapses in 2015.