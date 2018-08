(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) said on Tuesday it would start a direct delivery service through a partnership with DoorDash, as it looks to attract more customers.

The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Chipotle said the delivery option would be made available nationwide through its app and website, with DoorDash as the last mile delivery partner.