Illness at Ohio Chipotle outlet caused by bacteria: local officials

(Reuters) - A recent outbreak of illness at a Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N) restaurant in Ohio that affected hundreds of people was caused by a type of bacteria, local health officials said on Thursday.

A logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen on one of their bags in Manhattan, New York November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The outbreak that occurred last month was caused by clostridium perfringen, a type of food-borne disease that occurs when food is left at unsafe temperatures, health officials at Ohio said in a statement.

Chipotle customers said they had food poisoning and diarrhea after eating food that included tacos and burrito bowls at the Powell, Ohio restaurant.

Health officials said 647 people had self-reported gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming food from the restaurant between July 26 and July 30.

A specific food has not been identified as the source of the illness, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further tests, they added.

Chipotle’s leadership will retrain all restaurant employees about food safety and wellness protocols nationwide starting next week, a company spokesperson said via email.

The burrito chain’s shares fell 4.6 percent on Thursday afternoon to $501.81.