FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
March 20, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Chipotle names new chief marketing officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill said on Tuesday it appointed Chris Brandt as its chief marketing officer to replace Mark Crumpacker, who resigned last week.

The hiring comes as new Chief Executive Brian Niccol looks to turn around the fortunes of the troubled burrito chain and reclaim some of its lost reputation.

Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands, where he served as the chief brand and marketing officer of Taco Bell.

Brandt most recently served as chief brand officer across Bloomin’ Brands Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.