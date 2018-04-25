Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street; CEO cites 'recovery story'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) on Wednesday reported sales at established restaurants and profit for the first quarter that beat expectations, and new Chief Executive Brian Niccol told investors that the beleaguered burrito chain has begun its turnaround.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at a restaurant in Paris, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Chipotle shares jumped 10 percent in after-hours trading.

Chipotle is “clearly a recovery story in the U.S.,” Niccol said in his first conference call with analysts and investors, after taking over as CEO on March 5.

Wall Street is hungry to learn Niccol’s strategy for putting Chipotle’s sales slump from food safety lapses behind it and adding flair to a menu that has grown tired.

Niccol, the former chief of Yum Brands Inc’s (YUM.N) Taco Bell, is known for launching hot new menu items, such as $1 Nacho Fries shortly before he made the leap to Chipotle.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open a least 13 months rose a better-than-expected 2.2 percent in the first quarter, with menu price increases again offsetting declines in customer visits.

Net profit jumped almost 29 percent to $59.4 million, or $2.13 per share, handily beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.57 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Niccol said the company has already made some “simple pivots” to bolster business, including punchy and light-hearted new ads focusing on Chipotle’s “real” ingredients such as grilled adobo chicken, freshly made chips and hand-mashed guacamole.

Chipotle has struggled since outbreaks of E.coli, salmonella and norovirus that were linked to the chain in 2015, and despite millions of dollars in free food giveaways it failed to win back diners.

Niccol said other opportunities include adding new meal occasions, known as dayparts, and making simple menu tweaks to broaden the chain’s appeal.

Niccol has already brought in a Taco Bell alum to replace long-time Chipotle marketing chief Mark Crumpacker, announced plans to cut food and packaging waste and linked executive compensation to sales and margin growth at restaurants.

Chipotle shares are up about 35 percent since Feb. 13, when the company announced Niccol’s hire. They are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 54, more than double that of McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) and Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), according to Thomson Reuters data.

Chipotle shares jumped another 10 percent to $373.50 in extended trading on Wednesday. Still, they remain far below their all-time high of more than $742 in the summer of 2015, just months before news of the food poisoning outbreaks that sickened hundreds of U.S. customers and unmasked operational weaknesses at the former high-flying chain.