Chipotle same-store sales beat estimates on higher online ordering

FILE PHOTO: A Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as the restaurant chain’s emphasis on fresher menu and investments in online ordering and delivery boosted customer transactions.

The burrito chain has ramped up investments in online ordering and delivery capacities, rolled out loyalty program and launched online-only special menu items as Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol rebuilds the company’s reputation after a series of food-borne illnesses.

Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 9.9 percent in the first quarter ended March 31, well above analysts’ average estimate of 7.29 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Digital sales more than doubled in the quarter, accounting for 15.7 percent of total sales.

Net income rose to $88.1 million, or $3.13 per share, in the quarter, from $59.5 million, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.40 per share, topping estimates of $3.01.

Revenue rose nearly 14 percent to $1.31 billion, beating estimates of $1.26 billion.

Shares of the company that have more than doubled in the past one year and have risen 63 percent this year, were marginally higher at $712 in extended trading.