Business News
February 6, 2019 / 9:19 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Chipotle same-store sales top forecasts on higher customer transactions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at a restaurant in Paris, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported quarterly same-store sales above Wall Street forecasts driven by higher customer transactions, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 6.1 percent in the three months ended Dec. 31, well above analysts’ average estimate of a 4.49 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue overall rose to $1.23 billion from $1.11 billion a year earlier, helped by a 65 percent jump in sales through online orders.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below