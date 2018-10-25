Chipotle tops profit estimates as turnaround takes shape

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) topped Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit, as the burrito chain’s renewed marketing efforts and refreshed menu helped it rebound from a series of food-safety lapses that had kept diners away.

The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company’s shares rose 3.1 percent in extended trade following the news. The stock has already gained 43 percent this year on optimism around new Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan.

To attract diners, Niccol has introduced chorizos and other limited-time items, a long-awaited loyalty program and food-delivery through a dedicated smartphone app as well as DoorDash.

Marketing has also undergone a revamp, with Chipotle now increasing its use of social media channels and running an ad campaign that focuses on its use of “real” ingredients.

In the quarter ended September, Chipotle’s digital sales rose 48 percent, while its restaurant-level operating margin climbed to 18.7 percent.

“We are encouraged by the progress we are making in building a pipeline of customer-focused innovation, driving digital sales, elevating our restaurant operations and effectively executing our reorganization,” Niccol said in a statement.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months rose 4.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by price hikes, but fell short of Wall Street expectations of a 5.02 percent increase, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income rose to $38.2 million, from $19.6 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the burrito chain earned $2.16 per share, topping estimates of $2 per share.

Revenue rose nearly 9 percent to $1.23 billion, matching expectations.