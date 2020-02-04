Chipotle's earnings beat estimates on higher prices, delivery boost

The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly comparable sales and profit on Tuesday, benefiting from higher menu prices and expanded delivery options.

The fast-casual chain has been attracting diners through deals for members of its loyalty program and boosting online sales with a drive-thru option for orders placed on its app or website.

The efforts are a part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s plan to boost growth after the company faced backlash following reports of a series of food-borne illnesses by diners in 2015.

Sales from online orders, which the company calls digital sales, rose 78.3% and accounted for 19.6% of total sales in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31.

Sales from restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 13.4%, beating analysts estimate of 9.52%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.86 per share, compared with estimates of $2.75.

Revenue rose 17.5% to $1.44 billion, slightly higher than the estimate of $1.40 billion.

Net income rose to $72.4 million, or $2.55 per share, from $32.02 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.