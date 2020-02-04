Business News
February 4, 2020 / 9:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chipotle's earnings beat estimates on higher prices, delivery boost

The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly comparable sales and profit on Tuesday, benefiting from higher menu prices and expanded delivery options.

The fast-casual chain has been attracting diners through deals for members of its loyalty program and boosting online sales with a drive-thru option for orders placed on its app or website.

The efforts are a part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s plan to boost growth after the company faced backlash following reports of a series of food-borne illnesses by diners in 2015.

Sales from online orders, which the company calls digital sales, rose 78.3% and accounted for 19.6% of total sales in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31.

Sales from restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 13.4%, beating analysts estimate of 9.52%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.86 per share, compared with estimates of $2.75.

Revenue rose 17.5% to $1.44 billion, slightly higher than the estimate of $1.40 billion.

Net income rose to $72.4 million, or $2.55 per share, from $32.02 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli

