Chipotle's earnings beat estimates on higher prices, digital boost

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) raised menu prices and consumers bit, helping the fast-casual burrito chain beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday.

The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Chipotle also attracted diners through deals for members of its loyalty program and boosted online sales with a drive-thru option - called “Chipotlanes” - for orders placed on its app or website.

The company’s steady growth is set to continue in 2020, as it gave guidance that it expects to deliver mid-single digit growth in comparable restaurant sales this year.

It plans to open 150 to 165 new restaurants in 2020, with more than half to include drive-thrus.

The efforts are a part of a plan by Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol to boost growth after the company faced a backlash following a series of food-borne illnesses by diners in 2015.

Part of the turnaround is from digital sales, or orders placed online.

“In just three years, we have quadrupled the digital business, achieving over $1 billion in sales during 2019,” Niccol told analysts and media on a conference call.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, digital sales rose 78.3% and accounted for 19.6% of total sales.

Sales from restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 13.4%, beating analysts’ estimate of 9.52%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

New menu items also played a role in Chipotle’s continuing growth, including its Lifestyle Bowls.

Carne asada launched in September as a temporary menu option, but the premium steak has been so popular that the company’s supply chain team “is exploring options to see if we can add this as a permanent menu item at some point in the future,” Niccol said.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.86 per share, compared with estimates of $2.75.

Revenue rose 17.5% to $1.44 billion, slightly higher than the estimate of $1.40 billion.

Net income rose to $72.4 million, or $2.55 per share, from $32.02 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.