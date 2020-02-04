Chipotle's earnings beat estimates on higher prices, digital boost

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) raised menu prices and consumers bit, helping the fast-casual burrito chain beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday.
Chipotle also attracted diners through deals for members of its loyalty program and boosted online sales with a drive-thru option - called “Chipotlanes” - for orders placed on its app or website.
The company’s steady growth is set to continue in 2020, as it gave guidance that it expects to deliver mid-single digit growth in comparable restaurant sales this year.
It plans to open 150 to 165 new restaurants in 2020, with more than half to include drive-thrus.
The efforts are a part of a plan by Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol to boost growth after the company faced a backlash following a series of food-borne illnesses by diners in 2015.
Part of the turnaround is from digital sales, or orders placed online.
“In just three years, we have quadrupled the digital business, achieving over $1 billion in sales during 2019,” Niccol told analysts and media on a conference call.
For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, digital sales rose 78.3% and accounted for 19.6% of total sales.
Sales from restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 13.4%, beating analysts’ estimate of 9.52%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
New menu items also played a role in Chipotle’s continuing growth, including its Lifestyle Bowls.
Carne asada launched in September as a temporary menu option, but the premium steak has been so popular that the company’s supply chain team “is exploring options to see if we can add this as a permanent menu item at some point in the future,” Niccol said.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.86 per share, compared with estimates of $2.75.
Revenue rose 17.5% to $1.44 billion, slightly higher than the estimate of $1.40 billion.
Net income rose to $72.4 million, or $2.55 per share, from $32.02 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Matthew Lewis