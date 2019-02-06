Chipotle's promotions, online orders help drive profit beat

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at a restaurant in Paris, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit as the fast-food chain lured diners with new promotions and online orders spiked, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

A marketing campaign aimed at reviving Chipotle’s brand image after a series of food-safety lapses in 2015 is helping the company win customers back.

The campaign, called “For Real,” was run both on social media and at restaurants, highlighting the fresh ingredients in Chipotle tacos and burritos that “everyone can both recognize and pronounce.”

Online orders were boosted as Chipotle teamed up with food delivery service Doordash and Postmates, driving its “digital sales” up 65 percent in the final quarter of 2018.

The increased marketing and focus on food-delivery has been spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol, who has now completed a year at the helm.

Chipotle reported a 6.1 percent growth in same-store sales in the three months ended Dec. 31. Wall Street analysts on average had expected a rise of 4.49 percent, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

“The growth acceleration this quarter gives us confidence that our strategy is working,” Niccol said in a statement.

Excluding one-time charges, the company made a profit of $1.72 per share, topping analysts’ estimates of $1.37.

Revenue overall rose to $1.23 billion from $1.11 billion a year earlier.