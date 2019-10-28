October 28, 2019 / 10:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Check Point Software third-quarter profit beats estimates, revenue gains

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP.O) reported quarterly net profit that beat expectations, boosted by higher security subscriptions and products to guard against threats in the cloud.

Israel-based Check Point said on Monday it earned $1.44 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $1.38 a year earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to $491 million.

It was forecast to earn $1.40 a share on revenue of $491 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

“During the third quarter our security subscriptions continued to drive results with 13% growth,” Chief Executive Gil Shwed said. “This was underscored by expanded customer adoption of our cloud solutions.”

Check Point said it bought back 2.9 million shares worth $323 million as part of its share repurchase program.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below