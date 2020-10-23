Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials & Utilities

Canada's Chorus Aviation receives takeover proposal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian aircraft repair and overhaul services provider Chorus Aviation CHR.TO said on Friday it had received a non-binding acquisition proposal from a third party.

Dartmouth-based Chorus, however, said there can be no assurance that any transaction will occur.

Shares of Chorus, which has a market value of about C$383 million ($292 million), rose nearly 7% before being halted.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

