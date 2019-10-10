Denmark's Chr. Hansen posts annual profits slightly below expectations

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen (CHRH.CO) reported slightly lower than expected annual profits, and said it expects organic sales growth next year of between 4% and 8%, below long-term guidance of 8% to 10%, due to an expected weak first quarter.

On Thursday, the company forecast its EBIT-margin for next year at 29.5%.

Chr. Hansen posted net profit for its financial year at 250.2 million euros ($274.97 million), slightly below an estimate of 253.8 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.

It reported organic sales growth of 7% for the year, in line with its downward revised profit outlook from June of organic growth between 7% and 8%.