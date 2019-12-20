Technology News
December 20, 2019 / 1:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Christmas tree app updates tradition in Estonia

1 Min Read

Katrin Sagur decorates Christmas tree found with help of a mobile application in Kuuresaare, Estonia December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

KURESSAARE, Estonia (Reuters) - Estonians have always headed to the forests in their thousands to cut down Christmas trees, but these days they will probably have a smartphone in their hands.

The state forestry company of Estonia, a country where almost all government services are available online, has launched a mobile application which allows people to search for their trees and pay for them.

“It is a nice feeling to bring your own tree from the forest,” said Katrin Sagur, who went with her husband and kids this week to pick out a Christmas tree using the app.

Reporting by Janis Laizans; Writing by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below