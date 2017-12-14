Oasis star Liam Gallagher lends voice to Christmas climate change campaign

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Oasis front man Liam Gallagher has lent his distinctive voice to a Christmas-themed video produced by an activist group highlighting climate change.

FILE PHOTO: Musician Liam Gallagher poses for a portrait while promoting his solo album "As You Were" in Santa Monica, California, U.S., July 25, 2017. Picture taken July 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The video, “The Very Hot Snowman,” shows a cartoon snowman, melting under the heat of the sun, while Gallagher’s narration warns “Our earth is too ‘ot, and it’s getting even ‘otter,” and urges people to get involved in a campaign to raise awareness of climate change.

It was produced by director and photographer Rankin, on behalf of The Climate Coalition, an umbrella group of 130 British organizations including the National Trust and Oxfam, advocating for political action on the environment.

Gallagher had a string of hits with Oasis in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including “Live Forever” and “Wonderwall”, before the band split in 2009.

His first album as a solo artist, “As You Were,” was released in October 2017, and topped the U.K. album charts.