FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red-suited frontman for Finland's Santa village calls for Christmas love
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Israel closes Gaza border
Israel
Israel closes Gaza border
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
December 14, 2017 / 12:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Red-suited frontman for Finland's Santa village calls for Christmas love

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROVANIEMI, Finland (Reuters) - A red-suited frontman for Santa Claus village in Lapland has asked people to “share the compassion and the love of Christmas” this year.

His speech on Monday was part of the Christmas build up at the Arctic village in northern Finland that has hosted some 160,000 visitors this year. Tourists from Asia made up the largest contingent.

The village receives half a million letters each year from children following a tradition of writing to Santa to ask him to deliver specific gifts by sleigh on the night before Christmas as a reward for being good during the year.

“We sort all the letters. We open the letters and give their wish list to Santa Claus,” said Katja, who was dressed as an elf as part of her job. Most of the letters this year came from China, followed by Poland and Italy, she said.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.