Chubb expects Hurricane Maria-related third quarter insurance losses of $200 million
#Business News
October 2, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 18 days ago

Chubb expects Hurricane Maria-related third quarter insurance losses of $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd (CB.N) on Monday estimated that the maximum net insurance and net reinsurance losses related to Hurricane Maria would be about $200 million after tax for the third quarter.

Damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The world’s largest listed property and casualty insurer said it estimated that all other natural catastrophe net insured losses in the quarter, other than those announced for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, would about $86 million after tax.

Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
