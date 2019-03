FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon, walks inside the courthouse during a break on the last day of his trial, charged with failing to act on historical allegations of sexual abuse of boy scouts by a priest in his diocese, at the courthouse in Lyon, France, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s archbishop of Lyon said on Thursday he would submit his resignation to Pope Francis after he was found guilty of failing to report allegations of sex abuse committed by a priest in his diocese.

Cardinal Philippe Barabarin said the victims and their family were in his prayers.