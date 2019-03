FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon, walks inside the courthouse during a break on the last day of his trial, charged with failing to act on historical allegations of sexual abuse of boy scouts by a priest in his diocese, at the courthouse in Lyon, France, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who was convicted by a French court of failing to report allegations of sexual abuse, met Pope Francis on Monday after saying before he left France that the purpose of his trip was to hand in his resignation as archbishop of Lyon.

The Vatican confirmed that the meeting took place but gave no details. The Vatican did not say if the pope had accepted any resignation.