FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon, arrives at the courthouse to attend his appeal trial in Lyon, France, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS (Reuters) - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of French cardinal Philippe Barbarin who had been caught up in a sex abuse case, the archbishop of Reims said in a statement.

A French appeals court overturned in January an earlier ruling against Barbarin, in which he was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.