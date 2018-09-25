FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Catholic Church apologizes to victims of sexual abuse

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of the Catholic Church in Germany apologized to thousands of victims who were sexually abused as children by clerics over a 70-year period.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, chairman of German Bishops's Conference attends a press conference to present the findings of a study into the report of sexual abuse by Catholic priests of thousands of children over a 70-year period in Fulda, Germany, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“For too long in the Church we have looked away, denied, covered up and didn’t want it to be true,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx, chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, German magazine Der Spiegel quoted a leaked copy of a study that revealed that 1,670 clerics and priests had sexually abused 3,677 minors, mostly boys, in the country between 1946 and 2014.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal

