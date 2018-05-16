Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

(Reuters) - U.S. gaming company Churchill Downs Inc said on Wednesday it signed a deal with the Golden Nugget Hotel to enter real money online gaming and sports betting markets in New Jersey.

The announcement comes two days after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting by endorsing New Jersey’s bid for such wagering and striking down a 1992 federal law that prohibited it.

The Kentucky-based company also signed a partnership with SBTech, a sports betting platform provider, which will allow its customers to place online bets in Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

SBTech will provide Churchill Downs a platform, consisting of a consumer website, mobile apps and back office systems to manage iGaming and sports wagering.