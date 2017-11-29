FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Aristocrat Leisure nets gaming company Big Fish for $990 million
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Supreme Court
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
Science
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 29, 2017 / 10:24 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Australia's Aristocrat Leisure nets gaming company Big Fish for $990 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ALL.AX) said on Thursday it will acquire Seattle-based gaming company Big Fish Games, a unit of Churchill Downs (CHDN.O), for $990 million in cash to increase its social gaming footprint.

Aristocrat Leisure expects the acquisition to be earnings accretive in the first full year of ownership.

“Big Fish’s digital-first social casino content and industry-leading meta-game capability and applications are highly complementary to Aristocrat’s existing and industry-leading land based digital content business,” said Trevor Croker, chief executive officer of Aristocrat.

Aristocrat recently acquired social gaming company Plarium Global Ltd for $500 million in cash in a bid to expand its social casino business.

Aristocrat will fund the acquisition of Big Fish Games via existing cash and an incremental $890 million loan facility.

In a separate statement, Churchill Downs said the deal had been approved by its board of directors.

Aristocrat also announced a 41 percent rise in full-year reported net profit to A$495.1 million ($374.7 million), beating analysts’ average estimate of A$385.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 1.3214 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.