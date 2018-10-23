J&J makes $2.1 billion offer to buy out Japan cosmetics firm Ci:z

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it is acquiring all outstanding shares of Japanese cosmetics firm Ci:z Holdings Co Ltd (4924.T) that it does not already own for 230 billion yen ($2.05 billion).

FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The U.S. company will pay 5,900 yen per Ci:z share, a 55 percent premium over Tuesday’s closing price, and expects the deal to strengthen its market presence in Japan, J&J said in a statement.

J&J is the second largest shareholder of the Japanese firm and owns a 19.9 percent stake through its affiliate.