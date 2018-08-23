CIBC posts quarterly earnings ahead of market forecasts

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), the country’s fifth-biggest lender, reported on Thursday third-quarter earnings that beat market expectations with the help of strong performances from all its businesses.

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

The bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$3.08 in the quarter ended July 31, compared with C$2.77 the year before. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income, excluding one-off items, rose by 20 percent to C$1.4 billion ($1.1 billion) during the period, the bank said.

The bank’s Canadian retail business increased net income by 14 percent to C$639 million, which it said reflected improved margins and sales growth. Its U.S. business reported net income of C$162 million, up 295 percent from a year ago, reflecting a first time contribution from Chicago-based PrivateBancorp, a business it purchased for $5 billion in June last year.

CIBC has sought to reduce its reliance on its home market by expanding in the United States, but Canadian mortgages still make up a greater proportion of its total loan book than any of Canada’s other big banks.

The bank said funds set aside to cover losses on loans were up 15 percent from a year ago, primarily due to an increase in expected losses at its FirstCaribbean business, whose biggest market is in Barbados.

The new government of Barbados announced in June it planned to restructure the Caribbean Island’s public debt, which CIBC said hit some sovereign loans.

CIBC had planned to list FirstCaribbean in New York this year but scrapped the plan in April, citing market conditions.

Larger rival Royal Bank of Canada also reported third-quarter earnings which were ahead of expectations on Wednesday. Other Canadian banks are due to report next week.