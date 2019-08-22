CIBC profit beats on retail, commercial banking units strength

FILE PHOTO: The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) on Thursday beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, as gains in domestic retail and U.S. commercial banking overshadowed a weak capital markets business.

Net income at CIBC’s retail banking unit rose 3% to C$657 million ($494.47 million) from a year earlier, while at its U.S. commercial banking unit, net income rose 6% to C$172 million.

However, net income at its capital markets business fell 13% to C$231 million, hurt by higher provision for credit losses.

Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.38 billion, or C$3.10 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from C$1.37 billion, or C$3.08 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$3.06 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), the country’s largest lender by market capitalization, also posted a 6% fall in its capital markets income on Wednesday, in part because of declines in equity trading and loan syndication revenue.