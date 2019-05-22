Slow loan growth, higher provision eat into CIBC quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce missed quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as sluggish loan growth and higher loan loss provisions in retail banking more than offset gains in its capital markets business.

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Higher interest rates help Canadian banks earn more money, but it also crimps borrowers’ ability to take out loans, resulting in lower loan growth for the country’s fifth largest lender.

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates five times since July 2017, while the U.S. Federal Reserve has hiked rates six times over the same period.

Home loans declined in the quarter due to stringent regulatory rules that require borrowers’ uninsured mortgages to be stress-tested to determine their ability to repay.

Financial regulators are now considering changing the terms of the stress test, a top banking regulator said in February this year.

CIBC’s home loan book has been growing faster than its rivals, although the pace of growth has been slowing since summer of 2017.

Net income at CIBC’s retail banking business, which provides loans and other financial products to businesses and individual consumers across Canada, fell 2.4% to C$570 million ($425.8 million) from a year earlier.

Total provisions for loan losses, or the money a bank sets aside to cover unpaid loans, rose 20.3%, while total non-interest expenses jumped 2.82% to C$2.59 billion.

Income from the lender’s capital markets business, including investment banking, rose 12%, boosted by higher underwriting and advisory fees.

Trading revenue rose nearly 7% in the quarter, helped mainly by bonds and interest rates, but equities grew marginally.

CIBC's adjusted net income attributable to shareholders was reut.rs/2K1RYVQ C$2.97 per share, missing analysts' estimate of C$2.99 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

CIBC is among the first big Canadian lenders to report quarterly results. Bigger rivals Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank will report their quarterly results on Thursday.