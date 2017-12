TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce expects the proportion of its earnings coming from the United States to nearly double in the next three years, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) logo is seen outside their Bay Street headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

CIBC anticipates its U.S. business will contribute 17 percent of the bank’s overall earnings by 2020 compared with 9 percent in 2017, CFO Kevin Glass told analysts during an investor update.