July 24, 2020 / 12:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

CIE Automotive first-half profit slumps amid car industry slowdown

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish auto parts manufacturer CIE Automotive (CIEA.MC) reported on Friday a 61% drop in first-half net profit as the coronavirus crisis disrupted supply chains and put the brakes on global car sales.

Net profit fell to 58.3 million euros ($67.59 million) in the first six months of the year down from 150.1 million euros a year earlier, the company said. Core profit halved to 153.5 million euros and revenues declined 29% to 1.21 billion euros, the company said.

The company said it was optimistic that sales and margins would improve in the second half.

Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez and Nathan Allen; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below