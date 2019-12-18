Cigna to sell unit to New York Life Insurance in $6.3 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo fro Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its disability insurance and accidental death coverage unit for company employees to New York Life Insurance Co for $6.3 billion.

The company said it expects to use the net proceeds of about $5.3 billion for share repurchases and repayment of debt in 2020 and raised its share repurchase authority by $3 billion to $4 billion.

“Cigna’s group life and disability business enhances our portfolio of strategic businesses,” New York Life Chief Executive Officer Ted Mathas said.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, the companies said.

The unit, which also offers life and dismemberment coverage, reported adjusted third-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion and has insured 15.4 million people.