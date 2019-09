A screen displays the logo fro Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday announced a new program that covers costs for expensive gene therapies that will cut out-of-pocket payments for customers.

Spark Therapeutics Inc and Novartis AG’s blindness therapy, Luxturna, and Novartis’ $2.1 million spinal muscular atrophy treatment, Zolgensma, will be the first two gene therapies included in the program, the company said.