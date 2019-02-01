Cigna 2019 forecast misses, investors eye proposed change to rebate rule

(Reuters) - Cigna Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, but forecast revenue and earnings below Wall Street estimates for the first full year after the health insurer closed its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

The results come a day after the U.S. government proposed a rule to end a decades-old system of rebates, a potential blow to pharmacy benefit managers like Express Scripts which act as middlemen in the pharmaceuticals supply chain.

Express Scripts on Thursday said it was evaluating the proposed rule, but noted rebates help keep premiums low for Medicare beneficiaries.

Cigna made no further comment in its earnings statement on Friday. Executives are due to hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The health insurer forecast 2019 adjusted income from operations in the range of $16.00 to $16.50 per share. Analysts were expecting $16.74 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Cigna said it expected 2019 adjusted revenue of between $131.50 billion and $133.50 billion, lower than the consensus estimate of $133.60 billion.

Total medical customers rose 3.6 percent to 16.96 million in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Cigna’s net income fell to $144 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $266 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cigna earned $2.46 per share in the quarter, which recorded about 11 days of earnings as a combined company with Express Scripts. Analysts on average were expecting $2.42 per share.

The company’s $52 billion purchase of Express Scripts puts it in direct competition with UnitedHealth Group Inc and its in-house pharmacy benefits unit, Optum, and CVS Health Corp, which recently bought health insurer Aetna Inc.

Cigna’s adjusted revenue rose to $13.75 billion, beating estimates of $11.59 billion.