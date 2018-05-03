Cigna profit beat wraps up strong quarter for health insurers

(Reuters) - Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, wrapping up a strong quarter for U.S. health insurers as the sector undergoes rapid consolidation.

David Cordani, president and CEO of CIGNA Corp., appears on CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The company, which focuses on large and medium-sized corporate healthcare plans as well as government-backed Medicare plans, said membership rose 3 percent to 16.2 million in the quarter ended March 31.

Health insurers are looking to change their businesses to drive down soaring costs. Cigna struck a $52 billion deal in March to buy pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O), while Aetna is being bought by CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) in a $69 billion deal.

BMO Capital Markets analysts said Cigna’s strong results and a higher 2018 outlook was in keeping with positive trends from the others this earnings season.

Cigna’s commercial medical loss ratio - the amount it spends on medical claims compared to income from premiums - came in at 73.7 percent in the quarter, compared with 77.6 percent a year earlier.

Its government medical loss ratio improved to 84.5 percent from 85.9 percent, a year earlier.

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel said it was an overall strong quarter, while the focus for the stock remains on the approval process of the Express Scripts deal and long-term PBM margin uncertainty.

Net income rose to $915 million, or $3.72 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $598 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cigna earned $4.11 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $3.39, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue rose 9.5 percent to $11.42 billion.

The company now expects adjusted income of $12.85 per share to $13.25 per share in 2018, compared with its previous forecast of $12.40 to $12.90 per share.

Cigna’s shares, which are down 15 percent this year, were nearly a percent higher in premarket trading.