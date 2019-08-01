Cigna second-quarter profit rises 75%

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo fro Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported a nearly 75% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday helped by a surge in revenue from its health services unit, which includes the Express Scripts pharmacy benefits business it acquired last year.

The health insurer, which closed the $52 billion deal in December, said net income rose to $1.41 billion, or $3.70 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $806 million, or $3.29 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $38.82 billion from $11.48 billion last year.