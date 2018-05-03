Health insurer Cigna profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and raised its full-year earnings forecast, helped by higher enrollments.

David Cordani, president and CEO of CIGNA Corp., appears on CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Cigna’s membership rose 3 percent to 16.2 million, driven by continued growth in its Select, Individual and Middle Market businesses.

Cigna focuses on large and medium-sized corporate healthcare plans and sells international insurance as well as government-backed Medicare plans.

Cigna struck a $52 billion deal in March to buy pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O) in a fast-consolidating industry, which faces greater scrutiny over rising healthcare costs.

Net income rose to $915 million, or $3.72 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $598 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cigna earned $4.11 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $3.39, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue rose 9.5 percent to $11.42 billion.

The company now expects adjusted income of $12.85 per share to $13.25 per share in 2018, compared with its previous forecast of $12.40 to $12.90 per share.