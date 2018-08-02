FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Health insurer Cigna quarterly profit beats estimate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported a much better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher enrollment and premium increases, as the health insurer braces itself for a tussle with Carl Icahn on its $52 billion Express Scripts deal.

Cigna’s results come a day after the Wall Street Journal reported billionaire investor Icahn has a sizable stake in the insurer and plans to vote against its Express Scripts acquisition.

The company said net income came in at $806 million, or $3.29 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $813 million, or $3.15 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cigna earned $3.89 per share, well above the average analysts’ estimate of $3.33, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cigna’s operating revenue rose about 11 percent to $11.50 billion, ahead of analysts estimate of $11.16 billion.

The company also raised its full year adjusted profit per share forecast to $13.60 to $13.90, from previous estimate of $12.85 to $13.25 per share.

Cigna shares were up 2 percent at $187 in light premarket trading.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
