FILE PHOTO Workers repair a sign at a Cineworld cinema in Bradford northern England, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - UK-based international cinema chain Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) on Tuesday warned that revenue for the full year is expected to be slightly below the company’s expectations due to weaker box office demand.

The box office performance for the year so far was slower than the same period last year due to the phasing of and postponement of some movies to 2020, the company said.