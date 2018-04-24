FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AstraZeneca to raise stake in Circassia to up to 19.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said it would subscribe for more shares in Circassia (CIRCI.L) by injecting cash into the respiratory drug specialist to take its stake to a maximum of 19.9 percent from 14.2 percent.

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Circassia plans to use the additional funds, up to $45 million, to pay for research and development costs which it owes to AstraZeneca under the pair’s development and commercialisation agreement, which they agreed to amend.

    AstraZeneca first invested in Circassia in March 2017, backing the company’s products, Tudorza, a bronchodilator, and Duaklir, a combination drug which is in late stage development in the United States.

    Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

