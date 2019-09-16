Woodford discloses less than 5% stake in Circassia Pharmaceuticals: filing

(Reuters) - British asset manager Woodford Investment Management Ltd disclosed a less than 5% stake in Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc (CIRCI.L) as of Sept. 13, a filing showed on Monday.

Woodford earlier held a 19.95% stake in the specialty biopharmaceutical company, according to the filing.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust (WPCT.L), whose portfolio manager is Woodford Investment Management Ltd, has been under pressure from lawmakers and investors for not being able to meet redemption requests, after the flagship equity income fund was frozen in June.