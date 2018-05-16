Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 percent

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, its second straight quarterly rise, driven by strong growth in its newer businesses such as cyber security.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Cisco is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The company’s net income rose to $2.69 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 28, from $2.52 billion, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $12.46 billion from $11.94 billion.