August 15, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Cisco tops revenue estimates as newer bets pay off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by growth in the network gear maker’s newer businesses such as cyber security.

FILE PHOTO: A Cisco Systems sign is seen outside a Cisco health clinic at Cisco Systems in San Jose, California, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

The company’s shares rose 2.2 percent to $44.85 after the bell.

Revenue from its security business, which offers firewall protection and breach detection systems, rose 12 percent to $627 million. Eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected revenue of $615.8 million.

Cisco in August said it would buy cyber security provider Duo Security for $2.35 billion, the latest acquisition by Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins as he steers the company to high-growth areas such as cyber security and Internet of Things to make up for slowing demand for its core business.

Revenue in its application software businesses rose 10 percent to $1.34 billion.

Revenue in its infrastructure platform division, which houses the company’s traditional business of supplying switches and routers, rose 7 percent to $7.44 billion. Eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected revenue of $7.32 billion.

The company’s net income rose to $3.80 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 28, from $2.42 billion, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 70 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to $12.84 billion from $12.13 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 69 cents per share and revenue of $12.77 billion.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
