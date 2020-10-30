Cisco's Webex Teams suffers outage causing meeting failures

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc’s team collaboration app Webex Teams suffered an outage for more than two hours on Thursday, but the company later said its services had started to recover.

At the time of the outage, Cisco said, users of Webex Teams’ desktop and mobile applications may have experienced delays with receiving messages.

Users may also have seen a signaling delay between the Webex Teams client and devices, and experienced intermittent failures when joining meetings, according to the application's status page. (bit.ly/37PESHr)

Webex and rival meeting platforms such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Microsoft Corp's Teams are being used worldwide to host everything from virtual classrooms and business meetings to church services, as people stay at home due to the pandemic. (reut.rs/3mwqrft)