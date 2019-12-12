Citadel hires Tripp Kyle as chief corporate affairs officer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citadel has hired Tripp Kyle to lead the $32 billion investment firm’s public relations effort as its chief corporate affairs and communications officer.

Kyle, a communications industry veteran, joins Citadel from Millennium Management where he had been the hedge fund’s chief communications officer, Citadel spokeswoman Megan Ingersoll confirmed on Thursday.

He will oversee corporate affairs, communications, branding and philanthropy for the Citadel and Citadel Securities businesses and will be based at the firm’s headquarters in Chicago. He will join the firm next year.

Citadel, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020, ranks as one of the industry’s best performing hedge funds with its flagship Wellington fund having returned an average 18.8% a year since 1990. In the first 11 months of 2019, the Wellington fund gained 16.7%. Ingersoll declined to comment on the fund’s returns.

In 2014 Citadel founder Kenneth Griffin made headlines with a $150 million gift to his alma mater, Harvard. Next year Griffin will split his role as chief investment officer with James Yeh, a long-time employee who will also become president of Citadel from Jan. 1.

Kyle will be replacing Julie Andreef Jensen, who was hired as chief corporate affairs and communications officer three years ago and said some time ago that she would be leaving the firm to return to Washington, D.C.

Like Jensen, Kyle had worked for a time at public relations firm Brunswick Group. Both had been partners there with Jensen working in Brunswick’s Washington office while Kyle worked in the New York office.

Kyle earned his undergraduate degree from Trinity College in Hartford and completed the Harvard Business School Leading Professional Service Firms program.