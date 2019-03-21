U.S. refiner Citgo taking offers on $1.8-billion, three-year loan: sources

The Citgo Petroleum Corporation headquarters are pictured in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum, the U.S.-based subsidiary of Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA, is seeking to raise $1.8 billion through a three-year term loan to cover operating expenses and to refinance existing debt, three people close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The financing would help Citgo fund operations and replace an existing revolving credit line, following U.S. sanctions and its split from the parent company, which remains under control of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and a military-led management team.