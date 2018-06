HOUSTON (Reuters) - The large gasoline-producing unit at Citgo Petroleum Corp’s 157,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery was out of production after a pump fire on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

No injuries were reported from the fire on the 69,000 bpd Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 2, the sources said.