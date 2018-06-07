FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
June 7, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Citgo says Corpus Christi refinery fire put out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp [PDVSAC.UL] said a fire was quickly extinguished on Thursday at its 157,500 barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, the company said.

Three sources familiar with plant operations said the fire shut the 69,000 bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 2 (FCCU 2) in the refinery’s east plant.

“This incident will not significantly impact any refinery units,” the company said.

FCCU 2, the larger of two gasoline-producing units at the refinery, may restart quickly, the sources said.

The fire started at about 9:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT).

Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.