China's CITIC puts part of stake in McDonald's China operations up for sale

(Reuters) - A unit run by China’s state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group has put up for sale a 42.3% stake in Fast Food Holdings Ltd, which controls the Chinese operations of McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N).

The unit, Starry Dream Investments, plans to raise at least 2.17 billion yuan ($312 million) through the sale, a filing to the China Beijing Equity Exchange showed on Wednesday.

Starry Dream Investments currently owns 61.54% of Fast Food Holdings Ltd, the filing said. The remaining 38.46% is owned by CCP Fast Food Holdings.

McDonald’s Corp in 2017 agreed to sell the bulk of its China and Hong Kong business to state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd (0267.HK) and Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) for up to $2.1 billion, saying at the time that they hoped tying up with local partners could speed up growth in the world’s No. 2 economy.

CITIC Ltd and CITIC Capital held a controlling stake of 52% while Carlyle and McDonald’s held interests of 28% and 20%, respectively, CITIC said at the time.

CITIC and McDonald’s China did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

($1 = 6.9443 yuan)