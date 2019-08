FILE PHOTO: The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co (600030.SS) (6030.HK) reported on Thursday a 15.8% rise in first-half 2019 profit, led by the investment banking business.

Net profit for the six months ended June rose to 6.45 billion yuan ($911 million) from 5.57 billion yuan a year ago, largely in line with the preliminary results released in July.